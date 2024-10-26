South Tyneside pub set to reopen after near £200k transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Crown Colliery in Boldon Colliery reopens with a new look from a £190,000 refurbishment.

An opening date has been set for a popular South Tyneside pub after a near £200k transformation.

The Crown Colliery on Hedworth Lane in Boldon Colliery, is set to reopen on Wednesday, October 30.

The Crown Colliery is located on Hedworth Road, Boldon Colliery NE35, 9HZ. | Crown Colliery

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

A statement confirming the refurb said: “Inside, the pub is undergoing a full refurbishment to refresh the overall look and feel. This will include updating the flooring as well as installing brand new furniture, fixtures, fittings and lighting to give the pub a brighter, more modernised atmosphere. In addition, The Crown Colliery will feature a brand new audio system along with five flat screen televisions complete with Sky Sports, TNT Sports and horse racing channels. Outside, the beer garden will be given a significant update to create a welcoming space for customers to enjoy all year round.”

To celebrate the reopening, the pub will be hosting a live performance from local glam rock legend, Micky Glamz, from 6pm on Wednesday. The entertainment will continue throughout the weekend with karaoke scheduled on Friday, November 1 from 7pm.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It will be great to see The Crown Colliery reopen. The pub is looking fantastic and almost ready to welcome back customers – we are just putting those final touches together to ensure everything is ready in time for a fantastic opening night. On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Bev, every inch of success for the future in making The Crown Colliery a fantastic hub of the community.”

Bev Wareham, operator of The Crown Colliery, is excited about the reopening and said: “The pub is looking brilliant already and it’s been a joy to watch how quickly it has transformed! I am very much looking forward to welcoming back customers to show off the The Crown Colliery’s new look and everything it has to offer. Going forward, we hope to support the local community in any way we can and will be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank and fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.”