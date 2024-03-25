Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drugs with a street value of £1m and up to £200k cash have been seized by police in a raid on two South Tyneside properties.

Under Operation Sentinel officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) executed two warrants at addresses on Laburnam Gardens, Jarrow, and Heaton Gardens, South Shields, where they seized large quantities of suspected amphetamine.

The operation was supported by Northumbria Police and searches of the properties also resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cash. That is still waiting to be officially counted, but believed to be between £100-200,000.

It also saw the arrest of a man, 52, and a woman, 38, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B and Possessing Criminal Property.

The pair appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Friday March 22 and both were charged and remanded in custody.

Speaking after this latest activity, Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson, of NEROCU, praised officers for continuing to take robust action against suspected criminality in our region. He said: “This has been a brilliant result for our region, not only have we made significant arrests but the operation has seen a substantial amount of dangerous drugs and criminal profits off the streets. “Nobody wants this type of criminality happening in their community and, as shown time and time again, it can lead to a range of other issues such as violence and exploitation. “As ever, we would urge the public to remain vigilant and continue to report any concerns or suspicious activity to their local police so swift action can be taken. “We will continue to work with our partners under Operation Sentinel to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Metcalfe, head of crime at Northumbria Police, said: “This was a case of fantastic teamwork between NEROCU and our officers and we hope this strong activity in South Tyneside sends out a strong message to our communities.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we are committed to continue disrupting and dismantling drug networks across our region and ensure effective justice is served against perpetrators.”