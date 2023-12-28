A South Tyneside resident has slammed the decision to install a traffic regulation barrier next to Harton Cemetery.

Last month, South Tyneside Council gave notice that an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) would come into force at the junction of St George's Avenue and Cemetery Approach on November 20.

The Order is currently in place on an experimental basis and will remain that way, unless it is made permanent, for a maximum period of 18 months.

It aims to reduce motor traffic, and in doing so, reduce air pollution, noise pollution and road collisions, as well as encouraging vehicular traffic to use a desired safer and more appropriate route.

Colin Campbell, from Cleadon, has spoken out against the installation of the barrier on St George's Avenue.

The barrier has been installed on an experimental basis. Photo: National World.

He has stated that St George's Avenue isn't a "rat run" and that the real reason for the plans is down to the new housing estate that is set to be built on the current South Tyneside College site.

Colin commented: “My partner Carol is resting in Harton cemetery.

“I visit regularly and I used to turn right on to St George’s Avenue. Now I have to travel via the Sunderland Road island and the traffic lights. Hardly a green alternative

“The real reason St George's Avenue is closed is for the planned new development of 260 houses, with 500 cars, on the site of South Tyneside College.

“All new homeowners taking kids to school and going to work. The queues at the Grosvenor Road traffic lights will be horrendous at peak times.

“The good folk of St George's Avenue may be dead against that. They say it’s a rat run, but the new houses are the real reason it’s closed off.”

Local residents and businesses are being urged to have their say on the barrier. Photo: National World.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, is urging local residents and businesses to have their say during the trial period.

He said: “The aim of the Safer Neighbourhood scheme at St George’s Avenue is to reduce traffic and prevent vehicles from using the streets as a ‘rat run’, and in doing so, reduce air and noise pollution, encourage active travel and improve road safety

“Informal consultation was carried out prior to the scheme being installed, and as the results were polarised, a trial scheme was implemented for a consultation period of six months using an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).

“During this period, residents, local businesses and other interested parties may submit their support or objection to the ETRO.

"The consultation feedback and traffic data will then be used to determine if the order is to be made permanent.”

