South Tyneside residents pay tribute to war heroes on ANZAC Day

The service to remember those who served in the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) was held on Tuesday, April 25.

It was part of ANZAC Day, which is a National Day of Remembrance to commemorate those who fought in the battle of Gallipolo during the First World War.

Among those who fought in the battle was South Shields-born Private John Simpson Kirkpatrick, who is also known as ‘The Man with the Donkey’.

From left: The Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Ms Lucy Winskell, with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside.

To mark the occasion, South Tyneside Council arranged for a service to take place at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue, on Ocean Road.

Councillor Pat Hay, the mayor of South Tyneside, was joined by the Mayoress, Jean Copp, and the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Ms Lucy Winskell to lead the service.

During the ceremony, a one-minute silence was observed, as well as enditions of The Last Post and Reveille, plus the laying of wreaths on behalf of the people of the Borough.

The ceremony was held at the John Simpson Kirkpatrick memorial statue.

Rev Lesley Jones conducted the service, which was also attended by local dignitaries, military organisations and children from Lord Blyton and Stanhope primary schools.

Following the service, the Mayor said: “It was a real honour to join the people of South Tyneside to pay tribute on Anzac Day to remember John Simpson Kirkpatrick for his incredible bravery and all the service personnel who lost their lives at Gallipoli.

“Kirkpatrick is not only one of our own, but rightly regarded as one of Australia’s greatest heroes.

“We were so proud to honour him and his comrades in this way.”

A wreath was also laid at the Gallipoli memorial on the Littlehaven Promenade by the Mayor, which was unveiled in 2015 to mark the 100th anniversary of Kirkpatrick’s death.

During the battle, Kirkpatrick risked his own life to rescue more than 300 wounded Australian and New Zealand soldiers from the frontline.

He brought the soldiers to safety using his trusted donkey until he was killed at the age of 22 on May 19, 1915.

To this day, he is still highly regarded in Australia, with his story being told to schoolchildren across the country.

