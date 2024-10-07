South Tyneside residents to receive Pension Credit advice and support at The Word

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in the borough are set to be given access to Pension Credit advice and support.

South Tyneside Council’s Welfare Support Team and its partners are set to provide residents with Pension Credit advice and support.

The event, which is being hosted at The Word, in South Shields, will give people an easy way of finding out if they are entitled to Pension Credit and how they can apply after the Government announced that the payment would now be means tested.

The drop-in sessions will held at The Round in The Word from 10am until 1pm on Monday, October 14.

It is part of the Council’s work to ensure that as many residents as possible in the borough receive a Winter Fuel Allowance this year.

South Tyneside Council estimates that almost 3,000 older people are missing out on Pension Credit, which would add around £5million to the local economy.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, is urging residents to come along to The Word to get advice on Pension Credit.

He said: “There are so many misconceptions around Pension Credit like how much you can have in the bank, owning your own home and claiming other benefits so we wanted to hold an event in a convenient location so people can get reliable information on what they’re actually entitled to.

“So come down to The Word, have a cuppa and a chat and let’s see how we can help.”

Pension Credit can still be claimed even if people have savings or own their own home, with it being considered as a “gateway benefit”.

It could open up access to other support such as dental treatment, vouchers towards glasses or contact lenses and discount on water rates.

Recipients may even get Housing Benefit, Warm House Discount, Cold Weather Payment and help paying rent or Council Tax - with anyone over 75 also qualifying for a free TV licence.

The deadline for the Pension Credit application to quality for the Winter Fuel Allowance has passed, however, residents can claim until December 21 and have it backdated by three months to ensure they still receive winter fuel payments.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, added: "Since April 2023, our efforts to promote pension credit have resulted in over £838,000 being claimed by residents who are eligible, but it is estimated that there is still around 3,000 people in South Tyneside not claiming and we want to ensure every single person gets the money that is due to them.

“More than a third of people who qualify for Pension Credit aren't receiving it - and you could be getting thousands of pounds extra a year.

“Even if you’re not entitled to Pension Credit our advisors and third sector partners will be on hand with advice and information about other services or benefits available to you.”

To check your eligibility for Pension Credit, you can visit https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit or call 0800 991 234.

For wider support on things such as finances and the cost of living, South Tyneside residents can access a range of resources at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/costofliving.