South Tyneside residents urged to have their say on Adult Social Care contributions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside residents are being reminded to have their say as part of a 12-week consultation on Adult Social Care client contributions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council is reviewing its Adult Social Care contributions policy to make it fair for all who access adult social care support.

The Council has subsidised these costs for residents for almost a decade but as the number of people who require support from adult social care continues to rise, the subsidy is now unsustainable and the funding must be allocated to support those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, this will include the introduction of some new charges.

Cllr Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence at South Tyneside Council, is urging residents to make their voices heard during the 12-week consultation.

She said: “We’ve already had some fantastic engagement with those who are affected but we want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

“We’ve written to everyone who use the services impacted, with around 1,500 letters sent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields Town Hall. | National World

“We’ve hosted events to chat with people in person about the proposed changes and ensured we’ve provided support to alleviate any concerns.

“We’ve also involved our third sector groups to talk about their experiences.

“We’re now nearing the end of the consultation process so want anyone else affected to come forward and have their say.”

South Tyneside Council states that it is working to target support at the residents and parts of the borough that need it the most in an effort to make things fairer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historically the Council’s allowances have been greater than the government’s minimum income guarantee and that of neighbouring authorities.

The local authority is proposing that the charging policy is brought in sync with regional and national policies.

These changes will look to simplify and streamline for residents as well as making sure that those with similar incomes and levels of need are treated equally.

The Council anticipates that some of those who currently contribute to their care may have to pay more under the new proposals although a proportion of people may also be reassessed and pay less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who use Adult Social Care services will be individually assessed to ensure that they have a guaranteed income and define what their contribution will be going forward.

Cllr Berkley added: “We always take a balanced approach to setting fees and charges and will continue to subsidise where we can.

“However, this must be balanced against meeting the increasing requirement for support and the associated costs across adults and children’s social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting people with some of the most complex needs in society absorbs an increasing proportion of all councils’ budgets.”

The consultation closes on Friday, May 9, and you can voice your opinion at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/haveyoursay.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.