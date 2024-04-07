South Tyneside restaurant to host a sophisticated evening of music and fine dining

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exclusive night of music and fine dining is set to take place in a South Tyneside restaurant.

The Chamber, which is located at The Nook in South Shields will be hosting an exclusive ticketed event, which will offer an unforgettable evening of acoustic music and jazz, alongside a three-course-meal of delicious cuisine from their menu.

Taking place on Friday, April 12, The Chamber will host talented local musicians, Jen Stevens and Jennifer Davison as they perform an intimate set of live performances, as guests tuck into a bespoke culinary experience.

Jen Stevens is an award-winning singer and songwriter, who will captivate the audience with her incredible vocal ability, while Jennifer Davison who has an extensive background in the West End will also showcase her musical talent.

The Chamber has become known for its sophisticated atmosphere and elegant dishes, but in a unique aspect to the evening, guests are encouraged to bring their own alcoholic drinks to the event.

To ensure an elegant ambience for the evening, the dress code is smart and cocktail attire.

Tickets for The Chamber’s exclusive night of music and food is priced at £55 per person, which includes the three-course dinner and of course, the live entertainment courtesy of Stevens and Davison.