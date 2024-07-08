South Tyneside runner to run ultramarathon and Great North Run for local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields runner is set to embark on a busy summer of two half marathons as she looks to support local charity Hospitality and Hope.

Christina Walker, who started running 15 years ago, is taking part in two huge events to raise money for the charity.

Her summer of events starts on Saturday, July 13 when she takes part in the Ultra North, a 25km race across Newcastle and Gateshead before she takes on the Great North Run in September.

“I’m really looking forward to them” said Christina.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina Walker, presented with H&H runner vests from H&H staff members Jonnie Halling and Joe Purdy. | Wayne Madden

“How I chose Hospitality and Hope was, I went to the Horsley Hill branch and I heard Mark from [the charity] saying how they’ve only got funding to run the community shop and all those community events for another year.

“You just think they’re going to keep going so I said to them ‘I’ve got my number, I’m looking for a charity this year, how do I go about joining team Hospitality and Hope?’

“I think most people will see the shop and think it’s just a food bank” she added.

“The shops are not foodbanks, it helps people out with their shopping during the cost of living crisis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker, who is a Great North Run regular was awarded her bib by the Hospitality and Hope team ahead of her adventures, enjoys the local angle of North East events and charities.

“I’m feeling so proud, I’m putting them on for my training runs and I’m really looking forward to this Saturday!

“That’ll be one event out the way! I’m looking forward to Saturday, I’m hoping for dry weather!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to donate to Christina’s fundraising efforts can do so through her Crowdfunder page.

Wayne Madden, Operations Manager for Hospitality and Hope added: "I'm delighted that Christina is participating for us in the Ultra North and Great North Run, and on behalf of Hospitality and Hope, we thank her for her phenomenal and generous efforts and hope that the community of South Tyneside will join us in supporting her and help those most in need.