A South Tyneside scaffolder has admitted he is likely to lose his job after being caught driving with cocaine in his system.

Kevin Sword, 40, told magistrates his employer had warned he would be sacked if he received a driving ban.

Sword, of Cumberland Place, Horsley Hill, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Prosecutor Michael Rose said Sword was stopped by police while driving a Ford Transit van on Rubens Avenue, Whiteleas, at around 11pm on Tuesday, 4 February.

Mr Rose said: “Police stopped the vehicle. The defendant failed a drug swipe.”

Sword was arrested and taken to a police station, where a blood sample was taken for analysis. It showed a cocaine reading of more than 32mcg per litre of blood—the legal limit is 10mcg. A breakdown product of the drug, benzoylecgonine (BZE), was also present at over 800mcg. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Asked by District Judge Zoe Passfield to explain the offence, Sword said he had taken cocaine after meeting a girl.

Representing himself, he said: “I’m currently a driver for a scaffolding company. After this, it will be difficult, I will be sacked from my job, they’ve already said that. It was just me being stupid. I’d had two pints a couple of hours before. I made a stupid mistake, really.”

Judge Passfield imposed a 12-month driving ban and fined Sword £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

She warned him: “Don’t attempt to drive while you are disqualified. If you do, you could be looking at a prison sentence.”