The ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 24, on the construction site of what will be one of the country’s most eco-friendly emergency service buildings.

In recent weeks, the foundations of the building have been laid and the steel structure of the building is now in place, marking a major step in the project’s completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups of children from Toner Avenue Primary School, St. Aloysius Catholic Primary School Academy and Hebburn Lakes Primary School have now formed a permanent part of the town’s history by signing the steel girders in a special ceremony.

The two-storey multi-functional facility is believed to become the first of its kind anywhere in the country to be completely carbon neutral, while also providing a major new emergency service hub for the area.

From left to right: Louise Norris, NEAS; Maurice Griffiths, Esh Construction; Finley, St Aloysius Catholic Primary School Academy; Kadyn, Hebburn Lakes Primary School; Harry, , St Aloysius Catholic Primary School Academy; Sonny, Toner Avenue Primary School; Porscha, Toner Avenue Primary School; Kate Marshall Nixon, Esh Construction; Chief Inspector Neil Hall, Northumbria Police; Jayden, Hebburn Lakes Primary School; and Station Manager Steven Bewick, TWFRS. Photo: TWFRS.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are leading the project but the station will also house crews and staff from Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Bewick, station manager for Hebburn Community Fire Station, said: “We are so proud of the Hebburn Tri-Station project and what it will mean for the people of Hebburn, Jarrow, Monkton Village, and residents in the surrounding areas of South Tyneside.

“The way it will house and embrace the day-to-day operations of each blue light organisation, and how the officers will be working alongside each other under the same environmentally friendly roof.

Finley, 11, and Harry, seven, of St Aloysius Catholic Primary School Academy. Photo: TWFRS.

“It was great to welcome the young people on-site, as the steel signing was a fun way of representing the community ownership aspect of the building, and how we want people, young and old, to see Hebburn Tri-Station as an integral part of the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building’s structure is made up of 585 hot rolled steel girders, which weigh a massive 151 tonnes and if they were laid “end-to-end”, it would be the equivalent to the length of 20 football pitches.

Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce, Northumbria Police’s area commander for South Tyneside and Sunderland, added: “It is really exciting to see how the Hebburn Tri-Station project is coming along – and I am pleased to see that the local community are getting involved.

Jayden, 11, and Kadyn, 11, of Hebburn Lakes Primary School. Photo: TWFRS.

“This exciting initiative is another great example of collaboration with other blue light partners in the area – and will allow us to strengthen our working relationships under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The steel signing ceremony not only marks a significant step forward in the construction of the building – but also symbolises our commitment to residents living in the surrounding areas, and how they are integral to the partnership.”

Alongside the school children, representatives from TWFRS, Northumbria Police and NEAS also signed the steel work ahead of it being covered in cladding.

Sonny, 10, and Porscha, nine, of Toner Avenue Primary School. Photo: TWFRS.

Darren Green, head of operations central division at NEAS, commented: “We’re delighted to be part of this project, which will make a huge difference to the people of Hebburn and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being based alongside our blue light colleagues will enable us to strengthen our working relationships and continue to work together.

“It’s great for young people from the area to come and see the site, which is going to be an integral part of the local community.”

The construction work is being delivered by North East-based company Esh Construction, with the steel framework installed by Sunderland-based company Harry Marsh (Engineers) Ltd.

Sonny, 10, from Toner Avenue Primary School, said: “It felt good as I’ve been able to make my mark on history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine-year-old Porscha added: “It was really fun. I also want to be a police officer when I’m older.”

Set to open in the Spring of 2024, the Hebburn Tri-Station will be keeping the people of Hebburn, Jarrow and Monkton Village safe.