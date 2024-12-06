South Tyneside schools receive new Ofsted ratings - latest reports

Four Ofsted reports were published for South Tyneside schools in November 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted inspectors have paid a visit to a number of schools across South Tyneside in the last few months.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer give one overall judgement on a school and instead now give ratings based on five key areas, which include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quality of education.

Behaviour and attitudes.

Personal development.

Leadership and management

Early years provision.

Monkton Infants' School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 21. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google Maps

These are the South Tyneside schools that received a Ofsted reports in November 2024:

Monkton Infants’ School

The South Shields school was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 21. The school was rated ‘Good’ in all key categories.

Biddick Hall Junior School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 13. The school was rated 'outstanding' in all key categories apart from behaviour and attitudes, for which it was rated 'good'. | Google Maps

St Oswald’s CofE Primary School

The Hebburn school was inspected in Ofsted in September 2024, with the official report published on November 15. The school was rated ‘Good’ in all key categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Oswald's CofE Primary School was inspected by Ofsted in September 2024, with the official report published on November 15. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google Maps

Biddick Hall Junior School

The South Shields school was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 13. The school rated ‘Outstanding’ in all key categories apart from ‘behaviour and attitudes’, for which it was rated ‘Good’.

Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 12. The school was rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google Maps

Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School

The Jarrow school was inspected by Ofsted in October 2024, with the official report published on November 12. The school was rated ‘Good’ in all key categories.

You can read the full reports by going to: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/.