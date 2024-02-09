Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in South Tyneside are advised to continue putting out only their grey household waste bins as further strike action looms.

From Tuesday, February 13, until Friday, February 16, South Tyneside Council has confirmed that its Waste Department will only be collecting grey bins, with residents asked to present their bin every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority states that this is because operatives are continuing to take action on non-strike days, which is contributing to some bins not being collected on scheduled days or due to crews not completing their rounds within the week.

It comes ahead of GMB and Unite union members planning to undertake a fifth wave on industrial action.

South Tyneside is set for another round of bin collection strikes. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

At the time of writing, members are set to strike from Tuesday, February 20, until Friday, February 23, inclusive - with no bins being collected if the strike goes ahead.

South Tyneside Council states that it remains fully committed to resolving matters by continuing to meet with unions and the workforce in an effort to bring an end to the dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Council said: “We know that this is an extremely challenging time for everyone. But please bear with us.

"We are doing everything we can to minimise the impact of the strikes and would urge people to support each other.

“We continue to prioritise the collection of grey household waste bins at this time due to the greater public health risk this presents and to prevent further build-up of general waste ahead of the period of industrial action planned the following week when no bins will be collected at all.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the industrial action continues, the opening hours of the Recycling Village, on Middlefields Industrial Estate, have been increased (8am to 7pm) to help people dispose of their excess waste.

The number of visits per month for households with cars has also been doubled from four to eight, while disruption continues.

Anyone taking recyclable materials to the Recycling Village is reminded that these need to be separated into cardboard, glass and plastics.