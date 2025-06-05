South Tyneside set to hold its annual Armed Forces celebration

South Tyneside is set to show its support for military organisations.

The borough is once again set to celebrate the Armed Forces community as it hosts its annual Armed Forces Day event.

Armed Forces Day is set to take place on Saturday, June 28; however, the celebration in South Tyneside is scheduled to take place a six days before on Sunday, June 22.

The annual event looks to celebrate all things military, from servicemen and women past and present to their families, veterans and cadets.

This year comes on the back of the VE Day 80th anniversary and South Tyneside incorporating the Merchant Navy to its Armed Forces Covenant.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the event will be free and will feature a military parade with pipes and drums along the South Shields seafront followed by a family fun day in Bents Park.

The parade, which will be led by the Westoe Brass Band, will start at 10.30am from Gypsies Green to Bents Park, where an inspection of the troops, by the Mayor of South Tyneside, will take place.

An open-air church service will follow, featuring prayers, a two-minute silence, renditions of the Last Post and Reveille, as well as the national anthem.

The family fun day in Bents Park will kick off from 11.30am and will include live music, fairground rides, face painting, charity and information stalls, a display of military vehicles, and more.

The Bents Park fun day event will run until 4.30pm.

Councillor Jay Potts, Mayor of South Tyneside, has highlighted how important it is for the borough to come together to celebrate the Armed Forces community.

He said: “Armed Forces Day is a popular annual attraction in South Tyneside and a wonderful opportunity for us all to come together to celebrate our amazing servicemen and women and the wider Armed Forces community and Merchant Navy.

“In a show of real community spirit, we honour their dedication to service and the huge sacrifices they make for us all to protect the UK and her interests at home and abroad.

“We are looking forward to seeing the whole community coming together and supporting our services personnel. It is always a great day out for people of all ages.”

Councillor Paul Dean, Chairman of South Tyneside Armed Forces Forum, has welcomed the return of the annual event to South Shields seafront.

He added: “We are delighted to be able to bring the Armed Forces Day event back this year and we’re looking forward to seeing South Tyneside turn out to support once again.

“It gives us all a chance to reflect on the huge sacrifices made by the armed forces community whose work is so vital in the defence of our country and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“With everything from a formal inspection of the troops to street entertainers, displays and live music, it is sure to be a fitting tribute to our armed forces community and Merchant Navy and a fantastic day out for the whole family.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the event is being supported by local cadet forces and volunteer veteran organisations including, Veteran’s Response CIC and NAAFI Break.

A temporary road closure will be in place along Sea Road from around 10am until 12pm to allow armed forces organisations to parade along to Bents Park.

The local authority has stated that signs will be placed along the route to warn road users.

For more information about the Armed Forces celebration, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/armedforces.

