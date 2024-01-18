A sex assault victim has slammed the CPS and police after a series of blunders meant she had to wait seven years for justice.

Courtney Watkins was just a teen when she was targeted by paedophile Kurt Hallimond who subjected her to a sick attack in 2016.

She reported the assault to her mum and police almost straight away and was interviewed on video within days of making her official report.

But due to a series of "outrageous" mistakes by the CPS and the police she had to wait more than seven years before she could finally see her attacker sentenced for his crime.

And the pervert has now walked free due to the amount of time that has passed since he targeted the teen.

Judge Amanda Rippon blasted both institutions at Newcastle Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 17).

The judge told the court the police and CPS "let down" the victim and her family "dreadfully" and branded the delay "egregious".

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

Courtney, now a mum-of-three, from Hebburn, has now waived her right to anonymity to hit out at the police for the delays caused in the case.

She said: "If it wasn't for delays, he would have gone to jail.

"In my eyes, he has won because he has walked free. Because of the inadequacies of the police, he has got away with it.

"It was the police that messed everything up. It is shocking, this is why victims do not come forward.

"He will never have to face a prison cell, but I am in a mental prison cell every day after what he did to me. "He's probably celebrating and having a party now.

"I had this hanging over me for seven years. It absolutely ruined my self-esteem and mental health.

"The hardest part is that I thought I would be able to move on after he went to prison, but he didn't."

Judge Rippon said Hallimond would have been jailed if he had been tried and sentenced when he should have been but suspended the prison term because of the delay.

The court heard the set backs were caused by problems with the CPS receiving evidence from the police, difficulties downloading the video of the victim's interview, the police officer in charge of the case going off sick then being charged with fraud and eventually resigning.

The court heard another police officer took over the case but retired a year later.

The already enormous delays were made worse by the affect of the pandemic on the justice system.

Hallimond, now 29, of Stanhope Road, Jarrow, was convicted of sexual assault, which he denied, after a trial last October.

Courtney bravely faced him in court as she read an impact statement which outlined the devastating affect her ordeal has had on her life and mental health.

The now 22-year-old says she continued to contact the police throughout the years to check on her case.

She added: "I kept ringing the police every couple of months to ask about the case and they told me the CPS hadn't authorised charges.

"One of the officers was done for fraud and my case wasn't passed on for six months.

"In 2021, after five years or waiting, I contacted the CPS myself and they told me they had authorised a charge a year before.

"I shoudn't have had to chase my own case up. It made it more difficult and added to the mental trama.

"The police and the CPS need to do more for victims."

Despite the shocking result, Courtney still believes that victims should come forward and report their attackers.

She added: "Women should still report these crimes. He has still been punished and was eventually taken to court."

Following the sentencing hearing, Northumbria Police has issued an apology to Courtney for the delay getting the case to court.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Firstly, we apologise for the length of time it has taken for the victim in this case to receive justice.

“The delays as outlined by the judge are unacceptable and we are disappointed it has taken this long.

“We always endeavour to bring cases to court as timely as possible and for a number of reasons that has clearly not happened on this occasion.

“We will review the case and where those factors fall within the control of police, we will ensure learning is taken forward.

“As a Force, protecting those who are vulnerable, which includes victims of sexual offences, is a priority.

“We would always urge victims to come forward so we can help support them and do our best to bring those responsible to justice.”

Prosecutor Anne Richardson told the court the delay in the case being charged and reaching court was "unconscionable".

Judge Rippon said the time it took was "extraordinary" and added: "I have never seen delay like this. I cannot bring to mind a case in which there has been delay of this type.

"There has been a complete failure by the police to progress the case properly and failure by the CPS to ensure it proceeded as it should have. Not least because (the complainant) was only 15 when she spoke to them.

"I cannot begin to imagine how hard it has been for her and her family to have had to wait so long for conclusion.

"I am entirely sure if the case had progressed as it should have done Courtney would not have suffered to the extent that she has."

Judge Rippon said if Hallimond had been sentenced in 2017 or 2018 she would have jailed him for 18 months but told him: "You are entitled to significant reduction because of this egregious, unexplained, outrageous delay.

"I take a wholly exceptional course in what I consider to be the most exceptional delay."

Hallimond was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hours unpaid work.

Judge Rippon said Hallimond was a "fledgling adult" when he committed the offence but has grown into a supportive partner, become a father and achieved a good work record.