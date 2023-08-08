South Tyneside singer launches songwriting service for special moments

A singer-songwriter from South Tyneside has launched a brand-new unique music-based business, where she writes songs for members of the public.

22-year-old Aley Wright, who goes by the stage name of Aley V as a musician, launched Bespoken For in July, in order to help people to tell their personal stories through song.

Aley had written poems for years as a child, but after receiving her first guitar aged 13, she began to write her own original songs. She is now signed to an independent record label based in Newcastle named Rebel Rose, and has toured in gigs and festivals across the region.

Aley’s first time writing for another person was in 2017, when at only 16-years-old, she wrote a song for a woman in recovery from addiction.

Aley and the woman worked collaboratively to tell the story, in the hopes to inspire other people who may be struggling with addiction.

In 2019, Aley put pen to paper once again to write a song for her mother. Aley said: “The feedback I got from that was incredible. It became obvious that a lot of people wished they could have their own song or one to share with a loved one.”

Aley’s idea of writing songs for other people and their special moments was then born, and she decided to launch Bespoken For, building the brand, including the website completely on her own.

“I mostly write songs for proposals and weddings, but the service is open to absolutely anyone,” Aley explained. “I’ve written for a gender reveal and even a divorce party!”

Aley writes not only the lyrics but composes the music as well, in order to provide a complete song to her customers. She is helped by a friend who is experienced in production to help bring the song to life.

Explaining the process of Bespoken For, Aley explained that the customer will have a consultation with herself, and will be invited to listen and make changes once the song is written, before it is finalised.

She further explained: “The bespoke song automatically comes with a print-out of the lyrics, and an acoustic MP3 version, which has been produced in the studio.

“There is another option to have a bigger production of the song, which can include more instruments.

“I can also make personalised art for the song, which can include wedding photos for example.”

The songs can be sung by someone else, however all of Aley’s work is protected so that the person can not release the song as their own work, which is fully stipulated in the terms and conditions.

At the same time, the recipient of the song owns the song in the sense that Aley will not release the song herself.

But Aley can also be booked for live performances, which can include singing the person’s song to them, as well as a range of requested covers at an event.