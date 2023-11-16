Boy Best Friend’s New Girlfriend will be out on Friday.

South Tyneside singer-songwriter Lauren Amour, is back once again with a brand-new single.

The song which is named Boy Best Friend’s New Girlfriend is the third release from Lauren this year, following a successful performance supporting The Vamps at South Tyneside Festival.

Speaking of her incredible performance at the much-loved South Shields event, which takes place annually in the Bents Park, Lauren said: “I had the best day from beginning to end.

“I love the feeling of being on stage and it was amazing to sing my own songs with my band.”

Lauren explained how she always wanted to be a singer from being a youngster, and was completely supported by her parents in achieving her dream.

After leaving school, Lauren decided to study at a music academy, where she obtained a degree in songwriting.

“Things all fell into place from there”, Lauren explained, telling us that she is managed by a company in America, and has recently got back from supporting TikTok hitmaker Leah Kate in Denver.

Lauren is certainly making waves in the music industry, while still flying the flag for the North East.

Lauren’s brand-new single Boy Best Friend’s New Girlfriend will be released at midnight on Friday, November 17.

Speaking on the topic of the song, which focuses on the themes of a girl and boy friendship and how it can be affected by a new romantic relationship, Lauren explained: “It’s completely different to the themes I usually write about.

“This song is about a relationship with a friend and they have gotten into a new relationship and you don’t get on with the person they are with.

“It’s frustrating because you want your boy best friend to be happy, but you can’t be because your not accepted in his life.

“It’s a topic that must go on all over the world, but I’ve never heard it in a song before.”

Lauren writes all of her songs “from scratch”, including the melodies, which Lauren has described as “uncertain”, she explained: “It’s got an uncertain feel to it, because that’s what this song is about.

“I made it sound sad, but the melodies sound happy so it has a contrast, which i love doing in songs.”