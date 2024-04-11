South Tyneside stalker spared jail after claiming he has changed his ways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial South Tyneside stalker who claimed to have changed his ways after three weeks of therapy has been spared prison by a sceptical judge.

Mark Henderson, 45, of Bradley Avenue, near the Nook, South Shields, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years – and ordered to steer clear of his victim.

He hounded a former flame by putting emotional pressure on her by issuing a suicide warning and other methods after their split.

The borough’s magistrates’ court heard he has four previous criminal convictions for the same offence or for harassment against different women.

But in a pre-sentence report, compiled in the three weeks between entering his guilty plea and sentencing, he insisted his attitude to relationships had been transformed.

District Judge Zoe Passfield said she was “sceptical” about his assertion – and told him her decision to allow him to keep his liberty was his “last chance”.

Prosecutor Charlie Thompson said the offence, committed on Friday, March 15, had involved him waiting outside the woman’s shop, believed to be in Cramlington, Northumberland.

He added: “In one incident, he left a gift on her doorstep with a note that she saw as a suicide note.

“Afterwards he has continued to repeatedly call her, sometimes with no caller ID to do that. He has called her multiple times.

“He has waited outside a shop and bumped into her in the local area. She is supportive of a restraining order and keen that one is made.

“There was some distress caused and some psychological harm. In terms of culpability, it’s maximum fear or distress, notably the note containing the suicide note.

“He has four previous convictions to 2017, all four involve stalking or harassment.”

Henderson pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “He’s now in therapy which is having an impact on all aspects of his life. It’s made him realise his behaviour.

“He previously didn’t have insight about the impact his behaviour was having on others.

“Despite repeating the offence against different people, he hasn’t gone back or offended again against the same people. He has to deal with the break-up of relationships.”

Judge Passfield told him: “You’ve a terrible record for this kind of offence and my initial view, in light of that record, could only have been an immediate prison sentence.

“But then I read the report from Probation. Probation is of the view that there’s been sufficient change in your outlook.”

Henderson must also complete the Building Better Relationships programme and 20 days of rehabilitation and pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.