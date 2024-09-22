South Tyneside teacher set to take on the Chicago Marathon for four local causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside school teacher is preparing to take on one of the world’s most iconic marathons.

Susan Burgess, a teacher at South Shields’ Bamburgh School, is set to take on the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 13, as she aims to raise money for four local causes.

The 41-year-old is fundraising for South Tyneside Young Carers, The KAYAKS, Jarrow Post 11 and Bamburgh School - with each organisation either supporting Susan’s two sons, Jensen, 11, and Logan, 13, or the children she works with everyday.

Having already completed the London Marathon earlier this year, the Chicago Marathon marks the second of the six World Marathon Majors (WMM) for Susan as she aims to finish them all.

South Shields teacher Susan Burgess (front middle) is preparing to take on the Chicago Marathon. Earlier this year, she completed the London Marathon. | Other 3rd Party

Alongside London and Chicago, the WMM also includes the Tokyo Marathon, the Boston Marathon, the Berlin Marathon and the New York City Marathon.

Susan has given the Shields Gazette an insight into how training for Chicago is going and revealed that the race will be special for her entire family.

The mum-of-two commented: “I was thrilled to get a place, especially because I’ve got a ‘Good For Age’ place so it meant that I had to get under the qualifying time.

“Training for it has been going well, I’ve got one more long run to do so I’m hoping to do 24 miles this weekend and then that will be all my training pretty much done.

“I’m excited but a little bit nervous as well, especially because it is a long way to travel.

“It is a real privilege to be able to do something like this for the charities but also wearing the South Shields Harriers vest while doing it also means a lot.

“My husband and the boys are all coming to Chicago with me so it will be a really good experience for all of us as it will be the first that we will be visiting the US as a family.”

Susan's sons Jensen (left) and Logan with former BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts at the 2024 Junior Great North Run. | Other 3rd Party

The Chicago Marathon comes on the back of a special few weeks for Susan, who saw Jensen and Logan run alongside former BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts during the Junior Great North Run.

The pair were then interviewed by the BBC, which was broadcast on the national Great North Run show.

Susan has set a target of £600 ahead of taking on the Chicago Marathon and at the time of writing, has raised £390.

You can view and donate to Susan’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/susan-burgess-LondonANDChicago2024.