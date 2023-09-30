South Tyneside theatre company to showcase panto penned by 15-year-old

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside performance academy have announced their Christmas pantomime for production this year, which has been co-written by 15-year-old member Harvey Johnson.

South Tyneside Academy of Musical Performance (STAMP), are a performing arts group based on Frederick Street in South Shields.

Member Harvey Johnson, has attended the group since he was nine years old, and now at 15-years-old has been given the opportunity to co-write their upcoming production.

For their 2023 pantomime production, STAMP will be re-telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, which has been written by Harvey Johnson, alongside Daniel Shilling.

Harvey said of the plot: “When Snow White runs away from her wicked Stepmother and Pantoville, Dame Mona Lot and her idiotic son Notso Sharp set off on a mission to find her and bring her back.

“Determined to remain the Fairest in the Land, The Evil Queen plots to put an end to Snow White, but fear-not, for Prince Harry and Fairy Fanny are ready to stand in and save the day!

“Will they be able to awaken Snow White from the wicked curse? Will Dame Mona Lot ever end up as the Duchess? Will Notso ever get the girl of his dreams? And how does an iron bracelet stand in the way? Find out this Christmas.”

The production will perform at Brinkburn CIO, which is located on Harton Lane in South Shields.

The opening night show will be held on Wednesday, December 20 at 7pm, with further performances on Thursday, December 21 at 7pm, Friday, December 22 at 7pm and Saturday, December 23 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £8.50, and are available to be purchased from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/stamp .

STAMP’s Snow White production written by Harvey Johnson and Daniel Shilling, has been directed by Christopher Perry, with music direction from Rhys Chambers, and choreography by Lucy Robson.