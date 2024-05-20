South Tyneside to host remembrance event to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
South Tyneside will come together during a remembrance event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
The D-Day landings of 6 June 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.
The heroism of those who landed on the shores of the Normandy beaches represented a beacon of light for the world during a dark period of war. South Tyneside will pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a number of activities on Thursday 6 June.
At 8am, a proclamation will be read out on the steps of South Shields Town Hall. This will be recorded and a link available online and social media.
Activities will take place on South Shields' Lawe Top from 8.30pm, with the lighting of the beacon, singers, a proclamation and a specially written poem.
A mix of boats including RNLI, the sea cadets and fishing boats, will arrive just off the Littlehaven Beach and can be seen from the Lawe Top.
While on the beach there will be LED lanterns dotted around with four World War 2 characters on plinths representing air, land, sea and 'unsung hero'. You will be able to approach the actors and listen to their war story.
South Tyneside will be lighting the Lawe Top beacon overlooking Littlehaven at 9.15pm.
