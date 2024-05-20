South Tyneside to host remembrance event to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 20th May 2024, 09:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
South Tyneside will join other local communities throughout the UK and France to remember D-Day.

South Tyneside will come together during a remembrance event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The D-Day landings of 6 June 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and western Europe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The heroism of those who landed on the shores of the Normandy beaches represented a beacon of light for the world during a dark period of war. South Tyneside will pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a number of activities on Thursday 6 June.

Click here to sign up for the Shields Gazette’s free emails over on our newsletter page At 8am, a proclamation will be read out on the steps of South Shields Town Hall. This will be recorded and a link available online and social media.

Activities will take place on South Shields' Lawe Top from 8.30pm, with the lighting of the beacon, singers, a proclamation and a specially written poem.

A mix of boats including RNLI, the sea cadets and fishing boats, will arrive just off the Littlehaven Beach and can be seen from the Lawe Top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While on the beach there will be LED lanterns dotted around with four World War 2 characters on plinths representing air, land, sea and 'unsung hero'. You will be able to approach the actors and listen to their war story.

South Tyneside will be lighting the Lawe Top beacon overlooking Littlehaven at 9.15pm.

READ MORE: Award-winning South Tyneside sculpture earmarked for demolition

Related topics:South TynesideHistorySea Cadets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.