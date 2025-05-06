South Tyneside to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day with a beacon lighting ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside is preparing to take part in an historic national event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The borough will take part in an historic beacon lighting event on Thursday, May 8, as it marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day).

VE Day marked the moment that the Allies forces formally accepted Germany’s surrender in 1945.

Now 80 years on, communities across the UK will come together to commemorate the special occasion with the lighting of thousands of beacons.

A day of activities in South Tyneside will begin at 9am with Proclamations being read out by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Fay Cunningham, on the steps of South Shields Town Hall, and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jay Potts at Jarrow Town Hall.

An hour-long event will take place at the Lawe Top, in North Marine Park - starting at 8.30pm that evening, with the beacon being lit at 9.30pm.

The Lawe Top beacon will be lit on Thursday, May 8, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | Other 3rd Party

This will include a further Proclamation, speeches and a special international tribute will be read out.

The Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Mrs Lucy Winskell OBE, will then join the Mayor in the lighting of the beacon as civic dignitaries, veterans and uniformed services look on.

Ray Spencer MBE will compere the event, which will feature war-time songs, a Vera Lynn tribute singer and Westoe Brass Band as well as renditions of I Vow to Thee My Country and The National Anthem.

Ahead of the ceremony, Cllr Cunningham has highlighted that it is an historic moment and that the event in South Tyneside will be a fitting tribute to those who fought in the Second World War.

She said: “On Thursday May 8, communities across the nation will come together to mark 80 years since World War II came to an end in Europe.

“It is an historic moment to celebrate.

“We will also honour the bravery and sacrifice of all those who did not return home. They gave so much to secure the freedoms that we have enjoyed since and this must never be forgotten.

“We are incredibly proud to play our part in this momentous occasion to show solidarity with the rest of the country and celebrate the victory which brought us peace.

“The event in South Tyneside will be a fitting tribute on this prestigious anniversary and will give people an opportunity to come together, reflect and pay their respects.”

To coincide with the beacon lighting, representatives of the uniformed services, including the Merchant Navy, will hold a red ‘Lamp Light of Peace’.

This aims to signify the sacrifice made by the brave men and women throughout the world who gave so much during WWII.

Residents are encouraged to join the celebrations from 8.30pm at the Lawe Top and engage with the actors in character who are telling their stories of the war.

The event will also be shown on a big screen at the Lawe Top.

Councillor Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities and Chairman of South Tyneside Armed Forces Forum, added: “In 1945, people held street parties and rejoiced after six years of conflict.

“But that period was also tinged with great sadness due the enormous loss of life as well as the challenges faced by communities in the aftermath, rebuilding lives and towns.

“Today, there are few people left who remember the war or Victory in Europe Day.

“This anniversary will give us an opportunity to learn what life was like during the war and post war and pay tribute to the VE Day generation – from the servicemen who fought for their country, the Merchant Navy which provided transport and supplies to the Armed Forces, to the children who were evacuated from their homes and the women serving in various roles on the home front.

“The war not only devastated our nation, it left society with widowed women, fatherless children and countless soldiers physically and psychologically wounded.

“The VE Day anniversary is an important and poignant moment to celebrate the end of the war, remember the fallen and reflect on how this era shaped society as we know it today.”

South Tyneside Council has also confirmed that it will fly the flags of the UK’s allies on May 8 as part of the local event - with the Union flag also flying at Jarrow Town Hall and Hebburn Central.

