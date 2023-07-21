South Tyneside Council have started work to increase the number of residential places for the borough’s looked-after children.

This week, preliminary work has started at Seton Avenue in South Shields where a new assessment centre will soon be built.

The centre will offer overnight support on a short term basis for up to two children undergoing assessment.

Cllr Ellison (centre) with Tony Joyce (service manager), Norman Trainer from Surgo Construction, Laura Brennan and Darren Bird, residential mangers for children’s services with care experienced young people Ruby Watt and Jasmine Hagan (South Tyneside Council)

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Families’ Social Care, said: “As is the case for most councils, we have been challenged with regard to a lack of residential places for our looked-after children so I’m delighted to see us meeting this issue head-on.

“We are absolutely committed to giving all our young people the best start in life. For those children who can’t be with their birth family, it is important their lives remain as stable as possible and that means them living in the place they call home, close to their family, school and friends.”

Work on a new children’s home in Grant Street, Jarrow will also get underway shortly, followed by another children’s home in Hebburn New Town.

Once complete, these developments will almost triple the number of placements for looked-after children.

Speaking on behalf of the main contractor appointed to deliver the schemes, Surgo Construction, the firm’s pre-construction director, Martin Blight said: “We are delighted to have this further opportunity to work with South Tyneside Council and to build on our successful working relationship to deliver these much-needed facilities. We look forward to collaborating with the project team to ensure that we deliver buildings that the council can be proud of.”