South Tyneside toddle group raises nearly £200 for children’s heart unit

Little walkers stretched their legs to raise money for a hospital unit which saved the lives of poorly children.

Youngsters from Kalma Juniors Yoga classes in South Tyneside took part in the sponsored toddle around Marine Park in South Shields.

Children from Kalma Juniors on a fund-raising toddle walk for the Children's Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital.

The event was in aid of the Children’s Heart Unit at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital (CHUF) and £180 was generated for the cause.

Two children who attend the sessions, Charlie Haynes, seven, and Lacey-Mae Davidson, two, have both undergone heart surgery at the Freeman.

Vicky Thompson, from Kalma Juniors, said: “It started out raining really heavy but it didn’t stop us.

“We toddled, stretched and sang our hearts out around Marine Park stopping at the end for a mini yigs session in the park.

Children from Kalma Juniors on a fund-raising toddle walk for the Children's Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital.

“Two of our yogis Charlie and lacey-mae have had two eart surgeries each and they are our heart heroes.

“They were the inspiration for doing the toddle, to raise funds for the children’s heart unit at the Freeman.”

Vicky is also doing this year’s Great North Run to raise more funds and awareness.

Those who would like to donate should go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Vicky-Thompson13.