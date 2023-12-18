The warning comes into place at the end of the wrorking week.

A yellow warning of wind has been issued for the North East by the Met Office.

After an afternoon of heavy winds over the weekend which battered parts of the North East, further gusts are expected over the coming days.

The Met Office issued a late notice weather warning on Sunday for the wind and the weather service has put another warning in place for later this week.

Issued at around 10am on Monday morning, the warning is currently in place across the majority of the UK across the full 24 hours of Thursday, December 21.

It impacts all of Scotland, northern Wales as well as Northern Ireland and England's northern and midlands regions.

Wind speeds of up to 48 miles per hour are expected in South Tyneside.

The Met Office has said strong winds are likely to impact a wide area of the UK throughout Thursday which may cause some travel disruption.

As part of the warning, the weather service is claiming there is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris while tiles blowing from roofs may also cause damage to buildings.

Travel times may also be impacted, especially journeys being made by public transport while some bridges and roads may also be closed.

Coastal areas are also warned about the increased chances of large waves and beach material being "thrown on to seafronts, coastal roads and properties."