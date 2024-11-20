South Tyneside weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as snow hits the North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As snow hits the North East, we’ve put together an hour-by-hour forecast for South Tyneside.

As temperatures plummet this week, we have seen some wintry showers across the North East.

According to the Met Office, coastal areas could continue to see snow and sleet throughout the morning on Wednesday (November 20) - with the weather expected to brighten up as the day progresses.

The forecast states: “Bright and feeling bitter on Wednesday with sunshine and periods of brisk north-westerly winds.

“Wintry showers for coastal areas likely through the morning.

“Mostly fine in afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature 3 °C.”

We've put together an hour-by-hour weather forecast for South Tyneside as snow hits the North East. | National World

This is your hour-by-hour forecast in South Tyneside for Wednesday, November 20:

10am: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 1°C.

11am: Sunny with temperatures of 2°C.

12pm: Sunny with temperatures of 3°C.

1pm: Sunny with temperatures of 3°C.

2pm: Sunny with temperatures of 3°C.

3pm: Sunny with temperatures of 2°C.

4pm: Clear night with temperatures of 1°C.

5pm: Clear night with temperatures of 0°C.

6pm: Clear night with temperatures of 0°C.

7pm: Clear night with temperatures of -1°C.

8pm: Clear night with temperatures of -1°C.

9pm: Clear night with temperatures of -1°C.

10pm: Clear night with temperatures of -1°C.

11pm: Clear night with temperatures of -2°C.