This May we get to enjoy two Bank Holiday weekends, with one kicking off the month and the other bringing it to a close.

Plans are being made and the Met Office has issued its forecast across the first weekend of the month - and fans of warmer temperatures we have seen this week are in luck.

What is the Met Office forecast for South Tyneside this Bank Holiday weekend?

The Met Office is predicting a cloudy start to the weekend on Friday evening with the chance of occasional showers from around 8pm, although these are not expected to last long.

Overnight lows of 9°C will increase to a high of 14°C on Saturday morning, although conditions are expected to be wet underfoot with drizzle turning into rain in the early hours, stopping by 8am.

Once the rain has stopped, the day will remain overwhelmingly cloudy with minimal wind and temperatures falling from around 6pm, although conditions will remain in double figures overnight.

Low wind and cloud will continue into Sunday, although the region is expected to not see any rain. Temperatures are expected to rise to 13°C at the leak of the afternoon before falling to 10°C again by sunset.