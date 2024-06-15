South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast predicts thunderstorms in the area
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the North East, affecting Newcastle, South Tyneside, Sunderland, Darlington, Durham, Hartlepool, Hexham and Bellingham.
From 11am to 10pm (Saturday, June 15), the Met Office has predicted that the region will see a downpour of rain, with “slow moving thunderstorms and heavy showers”.
Despite the summer officially starting in the UK on Thursday, June 20, we are yet to see much of the sun shining in the North East.
The Met Office have warned that thunderstorms could affect the area, which could possibly cause disruption to travel as well as outdoor activities.
On the Met Office website, the weather forecaster has warned the public to expect a disruption to driving conditions, as well as flooding to homes and businesses, damage to buildings from lightning, delays to train services and a possible short term loss of power.
In South Tyneside, temperatures are expected to plummet from 4pm, starting at 15 degrees before dropping to 12 degrees at 11pm.
The likelihood of rain will also increase in South Tyneside as the evening draws near, increasing to 50% between 5pm and 6pm.
For more information, please visit the Met Office website.
