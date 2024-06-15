South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast predicts thunderstorms in the area

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton
Published 15th Jun 2024, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Although we may have been hoping for sunshine this June, it turns out we may actually be expecting thunderstorms to affect the area very soon. 

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the North East, affecting Newcastle, South Tyneside, Sunderland, Darlington, Durham, Hartlepool, Hexham and Bellingham. 

From 11am to 10pm (Saturday, June 15), the Met Office has predicted that the region will see a downpour of rain, with “slow moving thunderstorms and heavy showers”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the summer officially starting in the UK on Thursday, June 20, we are yet to see much of the sun shining in the North East. 

The Met Office have warned that thunderstorms could affect the area, which could possibly cause disruption to travel as well as outdoor activities. 

Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.

On the Met Office website, the weather forecaster has warned the public to expect a disruption to driving conditions, as well as flooding to homes and businesses, damage to buildings from lightning, delays to train services and a possible short term loss of power.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast predicts thunderstorms in the area.South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast predicts thunderstorms in the area.
South Tyneside weather: Met Office forecast predicts thunderstorms in the area. | Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com

In South Tyneside, temperatures are expected to plummet from 4pm, starting at 15 degrees before dropping to 12 degrees at 11pm. 

The likelihood of rain will also increase in South Tyneside as the evening draws near, increasing to 50% between 5pm and 6pm. 

For more information, please visit the Met Office website.

Related topics:Met Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.