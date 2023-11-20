The weather service is able to predict forecasts up to one month in advance.

Snowfall in Boldon.

The Met Office has given a snow update for South Tyneside and the wider North East as part of its' medium range forecast.

The odds for snow in the region between now and the end of the year are fairly high compared to other parts of the UK and the weather service is predicting wintry conditions soon.

The forecast comes as part of the Met Office's medium range weather prediction which runs from Friday, November 24 until Sunday, December 3.

The prediction reads: "The early part of this period is likely to see a north-south split in weather conditions, with southern parts of the UK drier than of late, while northern areas, particularly western Scotland, see more in the way of cloud, rain and wind.

"Within this overall pattern, there may well be incursions of colder air at times, especially across north and northeast UK, with wintry showers and overnight frost."

Additional predictions for the period suggest conditions will become more settled by the opening weekend of December, especially in the south.