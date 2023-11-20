South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues North East snow prediction for November
The weather service is able to predict forecasts up to one month in advance.
The Met Office has given a snow update for South Tyneside and the wider North East as part of its' medium range forecast.
The odds for snow in the region between now and the end of the year are fairly high compared to other parts of the UK and the weather service is predicting wintry conditions soon.
The forecast comes as part of the Met Office's medium range weather prediction which runs from Friday, November 24 until Sunday, December 3.
The prediction reads: "The early part of this period is likely to see a north-south split in weather conditions, with southern parts of the UK drier than of late, while northern areas, particularly western Scotland, see more in the way of cloud, rain and wind.
"Within this overall pattern, there may well be incursions of colder air at times, especially across north and northeast UK, with wintry showers and overnight frost."
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Additional predictions for the period suggest conditions will become more settled by the opening weekend of December, especially in the south.
Further wintry weather is also expected later in December as part of the Met Office's long term forecast, which runs from Monday, December 4 until Monday, December 18 where the weather service claims "as is normal in December, occasional frost and wintry showers are likely at times" alongside above average rainfall predictions.