South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues storm warning for South Shields and more
Issued just before 11am on Tuesday, the warning extends a further warning which was put in place across much of the UK at the start of the week.
The warning has been put in place across the full 24 hours of Thursday, August 1 and covers the majority of England, excluding western Cumbria while also impacting parts of eastern Wales.
Warning the public about potential conditions, the Met Office is expecting “multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms” which are forecast throughout the day.
The weather service warns this may lead to some disruption across the country.
Spray and sudden flooding may lead to tough driving conditions according to the forecast, while thunder and lightning may cause issues to public transport.
The Met Office also warns that power cuts may occur while fast flowing deep water may also be seen across impacted areas.
The Met Office forecast for South Tyneside this Thursday suggests the worst of the weather will come in the early hours of the morning, with any rainfall expected to come to an end by 8am.
Minimal wind and temperatures around 16°C are currently predicted while there is also a 60% chance of rainfall. The current local forecast does not suggest any thunder or lightning, although this may change as the week continues.
