South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues storm warning for South Shields and more

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the North East.

Issued just before 11am on Tuesday, the warning extends a further warning which was put in place across much of the UK at the start of the week.

The warning has been put in place across the full 24 hours of Thursday, August 1 and covers the majority of England, excluding western Cumbria while also impacting parts of eastern Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warning the public about potential conditions, the Met Office is expecting “multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms” which are forecast throughout the day.

The weather service warns this may lead to some disruption across the country.

Spray and sudden flooding may lead to tough driving conditions according to the forecast, while thunder and lightning may cause issues to public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office also warns that power cuts may occur while fast flowing deep water may also be seen across impacted areas.

The Met Office forecast for South Tyneside this Thursday suggests the worst of the weather will come in the early hours of the morning, with any rainfall expected to come to an end by 8am.