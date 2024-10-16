South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues yellow rain warning for South Shields and beyond

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 11:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn, Jarrow and more.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday afternoon with heavy rain forecast across South Tyneside and much of the North East.

Put in place on Wednesday morning, the warning is in place from 12 noon on Wednesday, October 16 until midnight of the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Met Office claims suggest spells of heavy rain throughout the afternoon may lead to disruption across the region with the potential for flooding in places.

Spray and flooding on roads may cause longer, more dangerous journeys while public transport services may also be impacted.

The full Met Office forecast for Wednesday sees showers in place throughout the early afternoon with heavier rain falling closer to midnight and into the early hours of Thursday, October 17.

Click here to get the Shields Gazette’s headlines delivered to your inbox with our free newsletters

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Covering much of the North East, the warning runs from coast to coast in northern England. Starting in Blackpool as its most south westerly distance, before moving up and covering Carlisle at its most north westerly point, as well as Middlesborough, Newcastle, South Tyneside and up to Berwick along the North East coast.

Related topics:Met OfficeSouth TynesideSouth ShieldsNorth EastNewcastleDisruptionFlooding

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice