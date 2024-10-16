Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Shields, Boldon, Hebburn, Jarrow and more.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday afternoon with heavy rain forecast across South Tyneside and much of the North East.

Put in place on Wednesday morning, the warning is in place from 12 noon on Wednesday, October 16 until midnight of the same day.

Met Office claims suggest spells of heavy rain throughout the afternoon may lead to disruption across the region with the potential for flooding in places.

Spray and flooding on roads may cause longer, more dangerous journeys while public transport services may also be impacted.

The full Met Office forecast for Wednesday sees showers in place throughout the early afternoon with heavier rain falling closer to midnight and into the early hours of Thursday, October 17.

Covering much of the North East, the warning runs from coast to coast in northern England. Starting in Blackpool as its most south westerly distance, before moving up and covering Carlisle at its most north westerly point, as well as Middlesborough, Newcastle, South Tyneside and up to Berwick along the North East coast.