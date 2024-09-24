South Tyneside weather: Met Office rain warning issued amid flooding worries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which is set to be in place later this week.

The warning, which was put in place just after 9:30am on Tuesday morning, covers much of the east coast of England, including the North East.

Rain has already caused issues across the nation this week with heavy rain from the weekend continuing into Monday further south, causing flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Looking ahead into the week, the warning is set to come into place from midnight on Thursday, running for 24 hours until the start of Friday.

The North East marks the top of the impacted region, with the warning covering as far north as Seahouses in Northumberland and as far south as Lincolnshire.

There is a small chance of flooding according to the Met Office, which correctly predicted damage earlier this week in southern areas. Public transport services may also be impacted due to the likelihood of flooding.

Elsewhere on the roads, the weather service is telling impacted residents wet conditions including flooding and spray could make journey times longer.

The Met Office also claims there is a small chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses in the worst impacted areas.

The forecast for the rest of the week suggests we may see similar conditions to what has been seen across other parts of the UK this week. Showers on Tuesday afternoon will make way for a dry Wednesday, although rain will begin again in the early hours of Thursday, September 26.

The worst of the rain is expected to fall from 1am until around 11am on Thursday morning, although wet conditions are expected to continue until around midday on Friday.