New Year's Eve 2023 caps off a busy festive period, but will it remain dry in South Tyneside?

After a dry Christmas Day and Boxing Day, all eyes are now on the celebrations as the globe looks to welcome 2024 with a bang in equally dry conditions.

Temperatures may be cold, but how will conditions in South Tyneside impact celebrations as we say goodbye to 2023?

The Met Office has updated its forecast for the big day, with the weather service now able to give its predictions for how the day and night will develop.

Met Office forecast for New Year's Eve

After some heavy showers in the late hours of Saturday, December 30, skies are expected to remain cloudy but dry throughout the final day of the year. This will continue into a dry evening in the North East with wind speeds peaking at around 19 miles per hour.

Daytime temperatures will fall from 6°C to overnight lows of 4°C, although the Met Office warn the air will feel closer to 1°C.