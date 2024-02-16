A yellow rain warning had been issued by the Met Office this weekend. Photo: National World stock image

After some temperatures which have made the North East feel like it is already in the depths of Spring, the Met Office has brought weather watchers crashing back down to reality with a yellow weather warning for rain.

The warning was put in place shortly after 10:30am on Friday morning and covers all of England and Wales, including South Tyneside and the wider region.

Starting at 3pm on Saturday, February 17, the warning runs for more than 24 hours at the time of writing until 6pm on Sunday, February 18. This is subject to change, however.

The Met Office is warning communities across the country there is a chance of flooding of homes and businesses due to the heavy rainfall while transport will also see delays due to spray and flooding on roads in addition to bus and train journeys being impacted.

The weather service has also warned it is "likely" that some other services such as power supplies may be interrupted.

What is the Met Office forecast for this weekend?

After a warm, dry and occasionally sunny Friday afternoon, Saturday will only see cloud in the sky until around 6pm when the rain is expected to begin.

Highs of 12°C are expected on Saturday before heavy rain continues into the night.

The forecast currently does not believe the North East will see the worst of the conditions compared to the rest of the nation.