Temperatures remain low throughout this week and warning are in place to keep residents safe.

Drivers and pedestrians in South Tyneside are being urged to take extra care with snow and ice forecast for the borough this week.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice this week as the ongoing cold snap across the North East continues.

The warning was put in place on Monday, January 15 and covers the majority of northern England and all of Scotland.

The Met Office, which issue weather warnings across the UK, has three days of warnings in place this week, although the only one in place for the North East is issued for Wednesday.

Running between midnight and 12 noon, the warning warns of travel delays due to stranded passengers and vehicles, alongside delays or cancellations on public transport.

There is also a small chance of injuries from slips and falls in icy surfaces according to the weather service, while some smaller roads, pavements and cycle lanes may be impassable.

For the current week, the Met Office is forecasting ongoing cold temperatures with the mercury not going above 2°C.

Tuesday will see cloudy skies going into the evening with rain coming after midnight which, when frozen overnight, may leave icy conditions underfoot. Overnight lows of -3°C will only rise as high as 0°C.