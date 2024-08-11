The yellow weather warning will be in place next week with storms expected across much of the UK.

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which are due to impact the region next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning, which was initially issued just after 9:30am is set to impact most of Scotland and much of northern England on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from 2am until 1pm on Monday, August 12, the predicted weather has forced the Met Office to warn residents of the impacted areas of the chances homes may be flooded with rain water.

Warnings also include the chance of delays and potential cancellations to public transport while car journeys may take longer due to spray and wet roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impacted area covers all of Scotland in addition to the North East, Cumbria, Northern Lancashire and much of Yorkshire.

The main Met Office forecast for South Shields shows a warm day with sunny spells, especially later in the day with extremely high levels of humidity.

Highs of 26°C are expected into the afternoon - the highest temperature all week - although conditions are generally expected to remain dry and warm throughout the rest of the working week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow weather warnings are used to make people aware of potential light impacts due to weather, such as travel delays or general disruption of day to day activities.

The least severe type of warning can also imply that the Met Office are monitoring the situation and means the public should also keep an eye out for updates.