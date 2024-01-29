South Tyneside weather: Week starts with weather warning for rain in North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

January has already seen the North East hit with freezing temperatures and warnings of heavy wind, but the bad weather is not due to end any time soon as a new weather warning has been issued for parts of the region.

On Sunday evening the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain which covers parts of the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area impacted officially only reaches as far north as Seaham in County Durham, although the bad conditions are expected to impact the majority of the region throughout the afternoon and evening of Monday, January 29 as well as the early hours of the following Tuesday.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Officially running between midday on Monday and 5am on Tuesday, the warning is part of a forecast predicting heavy rain throughout the start of the week before conditions make way for clear skies from Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the warning, the Met Office is telling the public to beware of spray and flooding on roads, which may make journey times longer while public transport services may also be impacted.