South Tyneside weather: Week starts with weather warning for rain in North East
The warning comes after a long period of cold weather earlier this month.
January has already seen the North East hit with freezing temperatures and warnings of heavy wind, but the bad weather is not due to end any time soon as a new weather warning has been issued for parts of the region.
On Sunday evening the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain which covers parts of the North East.
The area impacted officially only reaches as far north as Seaham in County Durham, although the bad conditions are expected to impact the majority of the region throughout the afternoon and evening of Monday, January 29 as well as the early hours of the following Tuesday.
Officially running between midday on Monday and 5am on Tuesday, the warning is part of a forecast predicting heavy rain throughout the start of the week before conditions make way for clear skies from Tuesday afternoon.
As part of the warning, the Met Office is telling the public to beware of spray and flooding on roads, which may make journey times longer while public transport services may also be impacted.
The full warning covers much of northern England and spans the full width of the nation between Sheffield and the northern point of County Durham.