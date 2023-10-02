Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we enter October the chances of nice weather to enjoy over the weekends feel like a long wait away, but predictions from the Met Office suggest we might still see a few days of warmth this year.

Talk of an October heatwave has taken over weather-related conversation over the last couple of days and there is a good chance South Tyneside could enjoy the warmer weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average daily high temperature across October in South Tyneside is 13°C with higher temperatures expected over the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Met Office forecast for this week?

The Met Office is predicting an overcast set of weekdays coming up with Tuesday’s sunny spells expected to be the only clear skies across the region until the weekend. Highs of 18°C are expected on Friday, October 6.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Will South Tyneside get a heatwave this October?

Friday’s warmer weather is a teaser for the weekend when clear skies and high temperatures are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office is predicting clear skies from the early morning until sunset on Saturday, October 7 with highs of 19°C expected.

On Sunday the nice weather is expected to continue with clear skies throughout the day and highs of 17°C.

The Met Office prediction for next week is suggesting temperatures will fall again into next week with more rainfall expected compared to the seven days previously.

Is the Met Office expecting a full heatwave?

The warm weather will be welcome to many across the North East, but the Met Office are warning the public to not expect an all-out heatwave.