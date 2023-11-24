Kerry says the theft has caused her to lose her independence.

A disabled woman has been left housebound following the theft of her mobility scooter outside of her home.

Kerry Clements was left 'devastated' and 'angry' when she returned to her home in Grotto Gardens, Marsden to find her mobility scooter had been stolen.

Kerry had left her scooter on the drive on the evening of Wednesday, 22 November whilst she popped out for a few hours.

The scooter has been left damaged

The scooter had a cover on top but no alarm due to the wind and when Kerry returned home the scooter had gone with just the cover left on the ground.

A neighbour recalls seeing three youths pushing the scooter down the back lane before dumping it on the bridle path at the quarry in Marsden damaged.

Kerry who suffers from neurological condition Multiple sclerosis said: "Unless someone takes me out I am unable to to leave the house due to my MS. I am devastated.

"It's still got me in shock and can't believe people would do such a thing and enter your property and take such a thing like a mobility scooter which means nothing to them but everything to me as it's my independence gone."

Damages to the mobility scooter will cost between £300-£500 to fix which Kerry says is a big strain financially as Christmas is approaching.

READ MORE: Investment of £900,000 will help families of neonatal babies A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9pm (Wednesday), we received a report of the theft of a mobility scooter from outside an address on Grotto Gardens, in the Marsden area of South Shields.

“Enquiries are ongoing.