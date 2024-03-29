South Tyneside woman throws paint on van causing £2000 damage in 'asthma' dispute

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

A frustrated South Tyneside woman put the sheen on a dispute with a neighbour - by pouring paint over his works’ van.

Erin Kelly’s act of revenge vandalism allegedly led emulsion to enter the engine, causing an estimated £2,000 of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly, 49, of Kelly Road, Hebburn, also created danger concerns when the liquid caused a tubes’ blockage, forcing him to pull over while driving.

She struck on the evening of Thursday, November 2, amid stress caused by ongoing friction with her victim, borough magistrates heard.

The former nurse was angered by on-street motor repairs he carried out with a friend in which red diesel was a feature.

Her solicitor said the fuel had exacerbated Kelly’s asthma and led to a worsening of her general health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she committed the crime, she was on bail for an alleged public order offence against the same man.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd said: “The victim was at home at 7.05pm when a neighbour alerted him that paint had been poured over his van.

“The paint had covered the windscreen. He checked footage from a Ring doorbell which showed the defendant pouring the paint.

“It made its way into the van’s mechanics which caused serious danger. He had to pull over when driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vehicle was new and needed full repairs, estimated at £2,000. The defendant was arrested and gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

“She has one previous conviction, which was to the same injured party as in this case. She was on court bail at the time.

“There has been a revenge element to this attack, it went hand in hand with the earlier offence. It’s up to three months’ custody.”

Kelly pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage of under £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She initially denied the first offence against the same man but changed her plea to guilty on the day of trial, and was fined.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said stress caused to former nurse Kelly by the ongoing dispute had caused her to fear having a heart attack and her life had been made “hell”.

She added: “It was emulsion. She did not pour it under the bonnet or into the engine. She is essentially housebound.

“There has been a huge catalogue of problems but her words to me are that she shouldn’t have poured paint over the vehicle.”