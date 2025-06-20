South Tyneside women have united to combat racism, misogyny and hate crime

A powerful new initiative has been launched in South Tyneside.

Four prominent South Tyneside women’s organisations joined together on Thursday, June 19, to form the United Women’s Partnership - which was launched with a dedicated “United Women’s Day” event at South Shields Town Hall.

The unique collaboration, which has been brought together by Apna Ghar, CREST, Sangini and WHiST, looks to champion diversity, promote inclusion and actively combat racism, misogyny and hate crime within the local community.

The United Women's Partnership will look to do this by fostering a deeper understanding and stronger connections among women from all backgrounds.

The launch event highlighted South Tyneside’s rich history of migration and cultural diversity - a legacy that organisers urged those in attendance to “cherish and value dearly”.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Cllr Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence at South Tyneside Council, and Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner with staff and trustees from Apna Ghar, CREST, Sangini and WHiST, as well as speaker Andrea Carter from D6. | Other 3rd Party

Speakers at the launch event included Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, and Susan Dungworth, the North Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), with both emphasising the critical role of collaboration to make the partnership stronger and successful.

All four participating organisations have already joined forces in the past, including annually commemorating International Women’s Day.

A spokesperson for the United Women's Partnership said: “A significant driving force behind the partnership is the collective shock and concern over the racist violence witnessed across the UK last year.

“This period was deeply unsettling and brought home the realities of racism and discrimination faced by many South Tyneside residents.

“The recent violence brought into focus the need for stronger collective action.

“By facilitating interactions among women with different lived experiences, the United Women's Partnership aims to cultivate deeper understanding, acknowledge shared struggles and triumphs, and forge stronger connections, ultimately leading to a greater sense of community and unity.

“At the launch event at South Shields Town Hall, women shared their thoughts on what community meant to them and what they hoped the partnership could achieve in the coming year.

“The message from the day was that ‘we are stronger together’ and women left the event feeling optimistic about the partnership's potential to make a significant difference for all women in South Tyneside.”

Funding for the United Women's Partnership has been secured through South Tyneside Council and the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

