South Tyneside's 11 best hairdressers and salons: The best places according to Google reviews

The area is home to some highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:25 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 14:32 GMT

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve taken a look at the top-rated hairdressers and salons from South ShieldsHebburnBoldon and beyond according to Google reviews.

These are all the options across the region which have been awarded a hugely impressive five star rating from their customers.

Sites needed ten reviews to qualify.

The Style in South Shields has a five star rating from 56 Google reviews.

1. The Style

The Style in South Shields has a five star rating from 56 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Parlour in Hedworth Lane in Boldon has a five star rating from 51 reviews.

2. The Parlour

The Parlour in Hedworth Lane in Boldon has a five star rating from 51 reviews. Photo: Google

Mono Hair Design in Boldon has a five star rating from 47 reviews.

3. Mono Hari Design

Mono Hair Design in Boldon has a five star rating from 47 reviews.

The Hairdresser on the Corner on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a five star rating from 35 reviews.

4. The Hairdresser on the Corner

The Hairdresser on the Corner on Stanhope Road in South Shields has a five star rating from 35 reviews. Photo: Google

