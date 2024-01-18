Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of South Tyneside may be feeling the pinch more than others.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in South Tyneside. with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks the borough down into 23 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £49,600, while the lowest is £26,000.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . South Shields West The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was South Shields West. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £26,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Brockley Whins The neighbourhood with the second lowest average household income was Brockley Whins. There, households had an estimated total annual income of £27,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Simonside Simonside had an estimated total annual household income of £27,400. Photo: Google Photo Sales