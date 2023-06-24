The annual Summer Parade is set to return on Saturday 1 July kickstarting the This Is South Tyneside festival.

With a coastal theme this year, the parade will also involve a whole host of new individuals and community groups.

Among them is Jarrow-based WAVES – a group for children and young people with additional needs – which has rallied more than 60 staff and service users to not only take part in the parade, but to turn their hands to arts and crafts.

Over the past eight weeks, they have created everything from costumes and banners to flags and decorations for the Land, Air and Sea float; one of many forming the parade.

“It’s just been so lovely for our members to take part in this,” said WAVES’ co-vice chair, Helen Wallace. “Sometimes they get left behind in some areas of life and being part of this parade has been wonderful for them.”

Pictured left to right are Daniel Povey, Claire Finlay, Deputy Leader Coun. Audrey Huntley, Rachel Hull Project Co-ordinator at AutismAble

Others to have benefitted from taking part even before the parade has begun are the 15-strong group of young adults with autism from South Shields-based AutismAble.

This is the first time the group has taken part in the parade and not only will they be marching alongside the Amusements-themed float but they will be wearing t-shirts and headdresses and waving banners they have created themselves.

“A lot of our members are non-verbal,” said project coordinator, Rachel Hull, “and they often struggle to interact with other people, but this has really engaged them and brought them out of themselves.”

Many organisations also wanted to be involved without having to march, such as Age Concern South Tyneside and A List; a ladies’ group that makes knitted items for charities and meets at Hebburn Sea Cadets.

They have both made crafts and decorations for floats, as have around 18 elderly Jarrow residents, who, with support from community group Big Local Central Jarrow have made windmills for the food-themed float.

“Because of mobility issues a lot of them wouldn’t be able to walk in the parade,” said project coordinator Anne Corrigan. “But by making decorations they have still been able to feel part of it and of the wider South Tyneside community.”

The coastal theme echoes 2023 being designated Year of the Coast and the parade will leave South Shields Town Hall before making its way down to Bents Park on the seafront, where the entertainment continues with a family fun day.

And Cllr Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, believes it is the perfect showcase for community spirit in the area.

“It’s an absolute celebration for – and by – the people who live and work here,” she said. “It’s a caring and tight knit community and this Parade has ensured no one is left out.

“It’s fantastic how it’s bringing everyone together for what promises to be a spectacular start to the This is South Tyneside Festival 2023.”