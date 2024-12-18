Both of South Tyneside’s MPs have pledged to continue supporting WASPI campaigners following the Government’s decision to block a vote on compensation.

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, and Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, have both pledged their support to WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) despite the Government blocking a compensation vote.

WASPI was founded in 2015 due to the way in which the state pension age for men and women was equalised following the 1995 Pensions Act.

The change was meant to be phased over ten years from 2010 for women born between 1950 and 1960 but this transition was sped by the the 2011 Pensions Act.

It meant that women would have to wait up to six years longer for their state pension and left some in financial hardship.

WASPI has been campaigning for the government to provide transitional payments to women born in the 1950s and for compensation to be paid to women who now receive a state pension but had to wait longer.

South Tyneside MPs Emma Lewell-Buck (left) and Kate Osborne. | National World

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has spent years investigating the issue and back in March, it ruled in its final report that those affected should be compensated.

On Tuesday, December 17, the government revealed that it will be ruling out a financial compensation scheme for women affected, despite the recommendations of the Ombudsman.

When speaking about the decision, the Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall, said the Government does not believe paying a flat rate to women at a cost of up to £10.5 billion would be a fair or proportionate use of taxpayers’ money.

Despite this, both South Tyneside MPs have gone against their own party’s stance on the matter to declare their support to WASPI campaigners.

Ms Osborne said: “For many years, I’ve backed the ‘WASPI women’ and their calls for pension justice.

“I regularly meet with my local WASPI campaigners both in Jarrow and Gateshead East and in Parliament.

“I have been clear in my position that the ruling of the Ombudsman should be honoured - ignoring the Ombudsman recommendations sets a dangerous precedent and will lead to others arguing they should be able to ignore judgements.

“I am not U-turning on my support for WASPI women.

“I will continue to support the call for compensation for the thousands of women in my constituency and those impacted across the UK.

“Everyone agrees that the DWP handling of these changes left many unprepared and this injustice needs to be put right.

“Whilst I understand the mess the Conservatives have left this country in and the dire financial constraints we are now dealing with because of decades of Tory mismanagement - I do not agree that women should once again be left to bear the brunt of Tory failures.

“Women are too often left to the pay the price, we are the shock absorbers of poverty.

“Old women are already more likely to be in poverty in later life - this decision will not help that, it should not have been made.

“I will continue to campaign for justice and for fair compensation.”

The South Shields MP echoed Ms Osborne’s comments as she also vowed to continue to make the case for WASPI women.

Ms Lewell-Buck commented: “When I said I stood with WASPI women, I meant it.

“When I said they deserved proper recompense, I meant it.

“The first I knew of the Government’s plans was yesterday (Tuesday, December 17) when the Sec. of State spoke in the Commons.

“I am shocked and disappointed. The PSHO (Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman) asked Parliament to decide on an appropriate remedy.

“Parliament hasn’t.”

“I will continue to work with colleagues across Parliament to make the case for WASPI women.”