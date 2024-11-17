South Tyneside’s NHS Trust launches its annual Christmas pyjamas campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The annual #NightwearBeforeChristmas campaign has returned to South Tyneside’s NHS Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has officially launched its annual #NightwearBeforeChristmas campaign.

The campaign is a yearly appeal for nighties and pairs of pyjamas to make Christmas a cosy one for hospital patients as the festive period draws nearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are asked to donate the items, along with slippers with backs on them, toiletries, novels, puzzles and colouring in books.

The gifts will be collected and handed out to those who are being looked after at both South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital on Christmas Eve.

The appeal is led by the Delirium and Dementia Outreach Team (DDOT) and The Older Person’s Improvement Collaborative (TOPIC), who work together year-round to collect items to help older patients have a more comfortable stay.

Sharon Velen and Jan Defty, who work as Healthcare Assistants at the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital, which is part of the #NightwearBeforeChristmas campaign. | Other 3rd Party

Andrea Lawson, one of the Elder Life Specialist Practitioners based with DDOT, has praised the response to the #NightwearBeforeChristmas campaign in previous years and expressed how much of a difference it makes to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This Christmas, instead of sending cards our team will be buying nightwear for our older patients who don't have relatives to make their Christmas special.

“As a Christmas treat they will get a new nightdress or pyjamas for when they wake up on Christmas morning.

“Last year we had a fantastic response to our #NightwearBeforeChristmas appeal.

“This made such a difference to our patients. Everyone said Christmas morning was so special and the patients loved their presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team at Sunderland Royal and some helpers from the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital head out on Christmas Eve to make the deliveries.

“It’s a lovely task to do and people’s faces light up when we hand them their gift.

“If you’re out shopping and are able to spare a bit of cash to help boost our campaign, we’d be delighted and you will be making such a difference to our older patients who will be in hospital this December 25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are asked to wrap up their nightwear and label it with its size and whether it is for a man or a woman.

To donate at South Tyneside District Hospital, people are asked to take their items to the Discharge Lounge, which is based on Ward 20 in the Deans Wing opposite the main hospital building.

The lounge is open from 8am until 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am until 6pm on Sundays.