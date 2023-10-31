South Tyneside’s NHS Trust launches it’s ‘Nightwear Before Christmas’ pyjama appeal
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has launched its pyjama appeal in an effort to give patients a happy Christmas.
South Tyneside’s NHS Foundation has launched its ‘Nightwear Before Christmas’ campaign as it looks to brighten the festive period for its patients.
Christmas shoppers are being asked to add another pair of PJs into their basket in order for them to be donated to the NHS.
The annual appeal is being launched earlier than ever for 2023 in an effort to boost the number of donations for patients.
Once all the donations are received, the pyjamas and nightgowns are handed out to inpatients on Christmas Eve at both South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital.
In the borough, the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital leads the effort to cover wards where older patients are cared for.
Julie Woodhouse, who manages the Discharge Lounge at South Tyneside District Hospital, said: “We know the South Tyneside community is hugely kind and generous and we would love to see people get behind this year’s Nightwear Before Christmas appeal.
“Handing out the gifts in the run up to Christmas Day is a lovely job to do.
“We’ve seen first-hand the joy it brings to our patients. It cheers them up when they’re not feeling well and we know it means a lot to them.”
The NHS Trust says that larger sizes are often the most in need for patients, with pyjamas and nightgowns made from cotton being the best option.
People are asked to wrap their donations and add a label with the size and if they are for a man or a woman.
Staff at the NHS Trust are also welcoming slippers, which need to have backs on them, as well as toiletries, including razors, but not creams.
Items such as books, puzzles, colouring-in books and colouring-in materials will also be gratefully accepted and handed out to patients.
If you wish to donate to the appeal, you can do so by dropping items off at the Discharge Lounge, which is next to the Moorlands Unit.
The lounge is open from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 8pm and from 8am to 6pm on Sunday.
Anyone with queries can contact the lounge on 0191 404 1193.