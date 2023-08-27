Northumbria Police and South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have issued a joint warning that anti-social behaviour (ASB) will not be tolerated at any of its hospital sites.

The Trust has stated that it is working alongside the police force to ensure that action is taken against anyone doing so.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has taken the action following a spate of ASB at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

It says that the behaviour ahs been fuelled by a small number of patients and visitors drinking alcohol or taking drugs within the hospital site.

From left: PC Richard Sawyers, security officer Stephen Nwokorie and Head of Nursing Barbara Goodfellow outside Sunderland Royal Hospital. Photo: South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

As a result, Sunderland Royal Hospital is now subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order, meaning people are not allowed to drink alcohol in the hospital grounds.

Working with the neighbourhood policing team, the Trust is taking a much firmer stance to stop this kind of behaviour at its hospital sites.

Some of these actions include:

An additional police presence.

More security officers patrolling the site at key times.

Extra CCTV and signage.

Refusing to treat anyone who is abusive or behaving in an antisocial manner, unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

Working with local businesses to stop the sale of alcohol to hospital patients and those clearly under the influence of alcohol.

Police officers also have the power to issue fixed penalty fines to anyone drinking within hospital grounds.

Officers can also arrest and prosecute anyone believed to be involved in criminal activity, including possession or supply of drugs and abusive behaviour.

Dr Sean Fenwick, Deputy Chief Executive at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, hopes that the action will send a clear message to those on the hospital sites.

He said: “It’s really sad that we’ve had to put these further actions in place due to the behaviour of a very small minority of people. The message is very clear.

“We will not accept or tolerate antisocial behaviour on any of our hospital or community sites. Anyone considering bringing drugs or alcohol on our sites should think again.

“We will take action, you will be removed and in some cases we will refuse to give you treatment.

“Stamping out this kind of behaviour is something we are committed to tackling head on.

“Working with the police and other partners we will find out who is responsible and we will take action against them. In the most serious circumstances this includes arrest and prosecution.

“Our staff don’t come to work to face abuse. They are here to help and care for people. To be subject to verbal and physical abuse is just completely unacceptable.