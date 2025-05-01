South Tyneside’s NHS Trust urges people to plan ahead for May’s bank holiday weekends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is asking people to plan ahead for May’s double bank holiday weekends.

Bosses at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust are urging members of the public to make sure they get ready ahead of the two bank holiday weekends this month.

May has two bank holidays on Monday, May 5, and Monday, May 26.

Dr Sean Fenwick, the Trust’s Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Operations, has explained that the Trust is wanting to make sure people are prepared for the upcoming long weekends.

He said: “We’ve just seen a busy time over the Easter weekend, where our emergency and urgent care teams worked around the clock to help those most in need.

“Now we’re looking ahead, with two more long weekends coming up during May.

South Tyneside District Hospital.

“We want to make sure people are prepared as they can be so that can enjoy the longer weekends and have everything they need at hand in case they do need to treat themselves if they feel unwell or have a minor injury.

“If anyone needs health advice while their GP surgery is closed or if it’s out hours, NHS 111 Online is a good place to check for information.

“It is also a good place to check where is best to get care, should they need help.”

Dr Fenwick has also reminded the public who receive repeat prescriptions to check that they have enough to see them through the two bank holiday weekends.

He added: “This is also a good time for anyone who gets medicines on repeat prescription to check to make sure they have enough to see them through into next month.

“It can take three days to get a prescription through your GP, so make sure you give them plenty of time to help.

“Pharmacies will be open during the weekend and there are details about which ones are open during the bank holiday Mondays.

“They’re always a good place to get advice and the online listings help save time if you need to check which ones are open.

“Our A&Es and Urgent Treatment Centres make it their priority to treat those who are most unwell or seriously injured first, so others may face a long wait to be seen or be asked to seek treatment elsewhere.

“That’s why we want people to think about the right place to find help when they are hurt or ill and do their bit to help keep the emergency departments for those who need them most.”

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has stated that households should stock essential items such as paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters and antiseptic cream to help treat minor illnesses or injuries.

For details on pharmacies and opening times over the bank holiday weekends, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy/.

The Little Orange Book can be downloaded for children’s health advice - with the book covering a wide range of illnesses in children from common minor ailments including teething, constipation, and colds, through to more serious conditions.

NHS bosses have reiterated that a 999 call should be made is anyone is in a life-threatening emergency and requires emergency care.

British Sign Language (BSL) speakers can make a video call to 999 and deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 using text relay.

Anyone who is in need of urgent mental health support can call 11 and select the mental health option.

