South Tyneside's NICU Stars playgroup hosts Christmas party for children who have left neonatal care
The NICU Stars playgroup has held a Christmas party for children in South Tyneside who have left neonatal care.
The NICU Stars playgroup, based at the Horsley Hill Family Hub on Norham Avenue North, has held a Christmas party for the children and parents who use the service.
The playgroup was set up by community nurses at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to provide a place for children to attend once they had left neonatal care.
It aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for children with extra medical needs, something that is not often available at normal playgroups.
The sessions in South Tyneside are led by Amie Swindon, Anne-Marie Abbott and Janet Talbut, who are all children's community nurses.
Amie has told the Shields Gazette that the playgroup has already been able to foster a solid community spirit in the short period that it has been running.
She said: "We realised there was a gap in child care provisions for our babies because they are vulnerable to things like infections.
"We didn't want to isolate them but we wanted to make it safer for them to attend a group so they can feel included and more relaxed.
"This group has brought so much to the families that have attended since September when we first started.
"For example, a couple of the families have gone out for dinner together today before coming along, which is what we wanted.
"We wanted them to have someone else to talk to."
Amie also revealed that it is very important for the staff to celebrate key milestones for those that come along to the group.
She added: "We've got a Santa to come and visit us as we just love celebrating the first milestones of the babies.
"It is also a nice way to remember some of the babies that we have sadly lost along the way.
"We also love to celebrate things like first birthdays with birthday cakes and songs as well."
Claire Reay has been attending the playgroup since it was founded with her now 18-month-old daughter Maisie.
The South Tyneside mum highlighted that the group has benefited not only Maisie, but herself as well.
She commented: "When they first said that they were setting up the group, I thought that it was a really good idea.
"When you have a child with medical needs and a lot of equipment, it is really hard to find somewhere to go, especially if there is parents who don't quite understand.
"Whereas you come here and all the other parents have been through similar things so it provides a nice social side for myself, as well as Maisie.
"It makes me feel like Maisie can have a bit more free rein to play because the nurses are also very supportive.
"We all think that it is brilliant that we have this group and we wouldn't be able to do any of the social things that we do without it."
The NICU Stars playgroup meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 1.15pm until 3.15pm.
Places can be booked by emailing [email protected].