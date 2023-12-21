The NICU Stars playgroup has held a Christmas party for children in South Tyneside who have left neonatal care.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NICU Stars playgroup, based at the Horsley Hill Family Hub on Norham Avenue North, has held a Christmas party for the children and parents who use the service.

The playgroup was set up by community nurses at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to provide a place for children to attend once they had left neonatal care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to create a safe and inclusive environment for children with extra medical needs, something that is not often available at normal playgroups.

The NICU Stars playgroup has held a Christmas party for its children and parents.

The sessions in South Tyneside are led by Amie Swindon, Anne-Marie Abbott and Janet Talbut, who are all children's community nurses.

Amie has told the Shields Gazette that the playgroup has already been able to foster a solid community spirit in the short period that it has been running.

She said: "We realised there was a gap in child care provisions for our babies because they are vulnerable to things like infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't want to isolate them but we wanted to make it safer for them to attend a group so they can feel included and more relaxed.

Santa paid a visit to the playgroup and brought gifts for the children.

"This group has brought so much to the families that have attended since September when we first started.

"For example, a couple of the families have gone out for dinner together today before coming along, which is what we wanted.

"We wanted them to have someone else to talk to."

The playgroup was set up to provide a safe and inclusive space for children who have left neonatal care.

Amie also revealed that it is very important for the staff to celebrate key milestones for those that come along to the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We've got a Santa to come and visit us as we just love celebrating the first milestones of the babies.

"It is also a nice way to remember some of the babies that we have sadly lost along the way.

"We also love to celebrate things like first birthdays with birthday cakes and songs as well."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Reay has been attending the playgroup since it was founded with her now 18-month-old daughter Maisie.

The South Tyneside mum highlighted that the group has benefited not only Maisie, but herself as well.

She commented: "When they first said that they were setting up the group, I thought that it was a really good idea.

"When you have a child with medical needs and a lot of equipment, it is really hard to find somewhere to go, especially if there is parents who don't quite understand.

Claire Reay with her daughter Maisie, who attends the NICU Stars playgroup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whereas you come here and all the other parents have been through similar things so it provides a nice social side for myself, as well as Maisie.

"It makes me feel like Maisie can have a bit more free rein to play because the nurses are also very supportive.

"We all think that it is brilliant that we have this group and we wouldn't be able to do any of the social things that we do without it."

The NICU Stars playgroup meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 1.15pm until 3.15pm.