South Tyneside's Perrie opens up about the heartbreaking inspiration behind her new song 'Christmas Magic'
The star, who was born in South Shields alongside her former band mate Jade Thirlwall, took to Radio 1 on Monday, December 9 to explain how her new festive song ‘Christmas Magic’ came to be.
The song has already become a festive favourite this year with plenty of radio play, although it is yet to reach the UK singles chart. The song also made an appearance during Perrie’s Capital Radio Jingle Bell Ball set in London earlier this month.
“I’m Christmas obsessed. It makes me so happy, and it has done ever since I was a kid.
“I just really wanted it to feel nostalgic too, like classic and timeless so ti can stick around every year.
“The day I wrote it was the day Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain, a footballer who plays for a club in Istanbul] was flying back to Turkey and he was leaving and Axel was in floods of tears. He’s getting older now so he’s a bit more aware.”
She added: “He was so upset so I was like ‘come into the studio, let’s cheer you up’ so we were all trying jingle bells and making him feel good - and that ended up being the concept of the song - the idea that Santa can work his Christmas magic and bring dada home.”
“It’s emotional, but I wanted it to still feel upbeat - I love a happy sad song!”
The track was released earlier this month and brings a lose to the star’s first year as a solo artist. Perrie has released a series of singles throughout 2024 including Forget ABout Us, which reached number 10 in the UK singles charts.
She is also set to be part of the lineup for the new Come Together Festival in Newcastle, when she will be performing one the same day as Robbie Williams in the summer of 2025.
